Everton push to sign Folarin Balogun as Toffees submit €18m bid to Monaco with American striker already agreeing personal terms

Everton have officially ignited their move for Balogun, submitting a concrete proposal to AS Monaco as they look to secure a statement signing before the transfer deadline.

The Toffees are operating with renewed urgency in the final days of the window, and the USMNT international has emerged as the primary focus for the club's recruitment team. According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, The Toffees have submitted a proposal of €18M to their counterparts at AS Monaco and are pushing to sign the American striker.

The interest in Balogun comes at a time of significant flux within the Everton squad. The club recently had to navigate internal tension regarding potential departures, notably having to pull the plug on a deal for young talent Harrison Armstrong.