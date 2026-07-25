'Every manager wants Rodri' - Enzo Maresca addresses Real Madrid speculation as midfielder prepares to undergo back operation

Maresca insisted he is not concerned by the swirling transfer rumours, choosing instead to prioritise the post-surgery recovery of the star midfielder. Addressing the interest from Los Blancos alongside the player's rehabilitation plans, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, the Italian tactician stated: "We have to say that around big players there are always speculation. I'm not worried about that, it's normal. They won the World Cup and he was one of the best players. Every manager wants to have Rodri, but now surgery. He needs to rest and recover, and then he will be back here with us."