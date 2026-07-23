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Rodri set for back surgery in major blow for Man City ahead of new season
Surgery sidelines key midfielder
Rodri is set to undergo surgery on a back injury with no clear timeframe for his recovery, according to a report by The Athletic. The 30-year-old Spain captain recently earned the Golden Ball after starring in all eight matches to lead his country to the 2026 World Cup crown. This medical setback deals a major blow to the Citizens, who must now prepare to kick off the new campaign without their talismanic figure.
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Lingering issues hamper return
Fitness issues have blighted Rodri’s club availability since he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture in September 2024, which sidelined him for almost the entire 2024-25 season. Subsequent hamstring and groin problems restricted him to just 33 appearances and 17 Premier League starts last term. This starkly contrasts the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner's pivotal role during the 2022-23 campaign, when he netted the winning goal in the Champions League final to seal a historic treble.
Contract uncertainty prompts concern
Beyond his physical setbacks, the Spaniard’s future at the Etihad Stadium faces growing speculation with just one year remaining on his deal. Renewal talks are expected to take place following the World Cup, though Rodri has yet to indicate a willingness to extend his stay, while The Athletic reports that Real Madrid have no intention of signing him.
The outlet also notes that Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez could depart following Bernardo Silva's exit, albeit the blow of Rodri’s absence is somewhat softened by the £116 million arrival of Elliot Anderson.
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Opening fixture approaches rapidly
City begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign when they host Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on August 23. Enzo Maresca's side must devise a workable midfield setup without their primary anchor while navigating potential squad reshuffles before the transfer window closes. The club's medical staff will closely monitor Rodri's post-surgery rehabilitation as the squad prepares for a demanding domestic and European schedule.
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