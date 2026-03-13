Donadoni on Massolin: "You don’t need a rocket scientist to assess his qualities." How much did Inter pay, his position and characteristics

Spezia manager Roberto Donadoni – Modena’s opponents on matchday 30 of the Serie B season – also spoke about Massolin’s qualities during his pre-match press conference: “If Inter decided to sign him,you don’t need to be a genius to recognise his qualities; he’s a player who deserves special attention, even though I’m not one of those managers who tells his players to stick to an opponent – it’s essential not to let him turn when he has his back to goal.”

For the record, Modena went on to win 3-0 with a brace from De Luca and a goal from Gliozzi; Massolin came on as a substitute three minutes before the 90th minute, replacing Santoro.