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Muhammad Zaki

Dominik Livakovic reveals secret to instant Barcelona impact and how Dani Olmo helped him shine on debut

D. Livakovic
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Dominik Livakovic has opened up about his dream debut for Barcelona, revealing the vital role that a familiar face played in helping him settle into life with the Spanish giants. The Croatian goalkeeper was a surprise inclusion in Hansi Flick's starting line-up for the emphatic 3-1 victory over Sevilla, leapfrogging Wojciech Szczesny in the pecking order for the night.

  • Flick hands Croatian surprise start in Seville

    Barcelona’s relentless march at the top of the La Liga table continued with a clinical performance in Andalusia, but the pre-match headlines were dominated by Flick’s selection between the posts. Despite previously suggesting that Szczesny was the designated second-choice behind Joan Garcia, the German coach opted to hand Livakovic his full Blaugrana debut.

    While the manager later clarified that the selection was a specific tactical decision rather than a permanent change to the hierarchy, Livakovic seized his moment with both hands. The Croatian international reflected on the collective effort required to break down a stubborn Sevilla side, particularly after the interval.


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    The Dinamo Zagreb connection pays off

    Reflecting on his first competitive appearance for the club, the 31-year-old expressed his immense pride at finally stepping onto the pitch in Barca colors. Speaking to the media, Livakovic emphasized the collective effort required to secure the three points in Andalusia. "We have achieved a perfect start to the season and we have to continue like this," he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

    Adapting to the unique pressure of playing for Barcelona can be a daunting task for any new arrival, but Livakovic had a significant advantage in the form of Dani Olmo. The two players share a long history, having spent several successful years together at Dinamo Zagreb before their careers took different paths across Europe.

    Livakovic was quick to acknowledge that having a trusted friend in the squad made his transition seamless. "From the first day I’ve had Dani Olmo," the goalkeeper explained. "I played with him at Dinamo Zagreb six or seven years ago. It has been easy because they are young guys and it’s like a family. It’s very easy to adapt here."

  • Praise for Raphinha and the goalkeeping unit

    While the goalkeeper kept things steady at the back, it was Raphinha who stole the show at the other end of the pitch with a sensational treble. Livakovic was full of admiration for the Brazilian's work rate, highlighting that his contribution goes far beyond just finishing chances. He was eager to join the chorus of praise for the captain, stating: "Congratulations to Raphinha, who scored a hat-trick, incredible!"

    Despite the competitive nature of the goalkeeping position, Livakovic also spoke warmly of the relationship he has built with his rivals for the number one shirt. The mutual respect between the keepers has clearly fostered a positive training environment. He added: "Also the goalkeeping coach, Joan and Tek (Szczesny) are fantastic guys. Tek spoke a lot with me today, and so did the coach. They have made my job easy."


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    Looking ahead to the goalkeeper battle

    The arrival of Livakovic has provided Barcelona with significant depth that was arguably missing in previous seasons. At 31, he remains in his physical prime for a goalkeeper, offering a wealth of international experience from his exploits with the Croatian national team.

    The competition for minutes between Livakovic and Szczesny is set to be one of the more intriguing subplots of Barca's season. Both veterans understand that opportunities might be fleeting behind the established Garcia, yet their presence pushes the youngster to maintain his high standards.

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