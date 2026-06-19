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‘The kid can score goals’ - Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s three biggest strengths highlighted by former Leeds boss as Everton injury issues are quickly forgotten
Calvert-Lewin's record: Goals for Everton and Leeds
The England international striker was allowed to sever ties with Everton as a free agent after reaching the end of his contract. He had spent nine years on Merseyside, registering 71 goals through 273 appearances.
He was consistently around the 40-game mark between 2018 and 2021, but only passed 30 on one occasion through his last four seasons with the Toffees. Double figures on the goal front in Premier League competition also proved elusive after hitting that milestone in back-to-back campaigns when full of confidence and in peak physical condition.
Calvert-Lewin got very much back on track in 2025-26. Amid the questions of his ability to stay fit for an entire season, 39 games were graced across all competitions. He registered 15 goals, with 14 of those being recorded in top-flight action.
A crucial role was played in helping Leeds to survival in their first season back in the big time, while an international recall was earned some five years after his last outing for the Three Lions.
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Biggest strengths of Leeds striker Calvert-Lewin
Everton legend Reid, who spent 22 games in charge of Leeds during 2003, is among those to have been impressed by Calvert-Lewin’s return to prominence. He claims to have never had any doubts that the powerful No.9 was capable of rediscovering his mojo.
Speaking at the world’s biggest World Cup-themed auction - courtesy of BUDDS, the UK's leading specialist auctioneers of sports memorabilia - Reid told GOAL when asked if DCL’s post-Everton renaissance has come as a surprise: “Couldn't get him on the park.
“Whatever you say, the kid can score goals. He's around the box, he's always on the move, he's always on shoulders - I like those strikers, six yards, boom, goal. Calvert-Lewin is that.
“He's had an absolutely fantastic season. All credit to another one of my old clubs. They've done brilliantly as well. It's interesting how things play out. I'm really looking forward to it.”
Leeds found value for money in 2025 transfer market
Calvert-Lewin was arguably Leeds’ best piece of business in 2025, on the back of promotion being secured out of the Championship, with no fee having to change hands. Other notable deals were done, though, with value for money being found across the board - with the likes of Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jaka Bijol, Anton Stach and Sean Langstaff all thriving in new surroundings.
Cash was not splashed wildly, though, by the Whites and they may need to dig a little deeper in 2026 in order to keep pace with big-spending rivals. When that suggestion was put to Reid, the former England international said: “They had a sticky start. He [Daniel Farke] changed his shape, didn't he? He did really well. Great management.
“The fan base there is terrific. The fans bought into it. The players did. I'm clearly repeating myself, but the recruitment is so important. The likes of Brighton and Bournemouth, how well they have done with recruitment, it's absolutely terrific.”
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Leeds fixtures: Schedule released for 2026-27
Leeds have discovered that their opening fixture in the 2026-27 Premier League campaign will take them to the City Ground for a meeting with Nottingham Forest. They will be eager to get off to a fast start, allowing the likes of Calvert-Lewin to enhance their status in the eyes of an expectant fan base.
If they can kick on from here, then interest in Whites-related memorabilia will continue to build. Some intriguing lots in that department are about to go under the hammer, including Pele’s gold medal from the 1958 World Cup and shirts belonging to Alan Ball and Martin Peters from the 1966 final.
The BUDDS World Cup Auction will take place on 25th June 2026, with an online timed auction starting on 2nd June. More information is here, and for a free online valuation of any sporting memorabilia, click here.