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'There have always been critics, haters' - Diego Luna discusses USMNT, Mexico family rivalry and Real Salt Lake future
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A rivalry that started at home
For Diego Luna, the United States-Mexico rivalry was personal long before he ever stepped onto the field for the USMNT.
Born and raised in California, Luna grew up in a Mexican-American household where El Tri support ran deep. Matchdays between the two nations often turned into friendly family battles.
"Whenever we would play the U.S., there would be a big rivalry in the household," Luna said. "We would wear different jerseys in the house and talk trash to each other."
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A breakout run with the USMNT
Although he ultimately missed out on Mauricio Pochettino's final World Cup squad, Luna remains firmly in the national-team picture.
The 22-year-old earned 18 USMNT caps and emerged as one of the team's brightest attacking options during a breakout 2025 campaign. His performances also reinforced his reputation as one of MLS's most exciting young creators.
Luna says his background helped shape his style of play.
"I think I have a little bit of creativity, a little bit of flair," he said. "But I also have that dog mentality where I like to work hard."
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Blocking out the noise
Missing a World Cup roster can derail some players; for Luna, it will likely just sharpen his focus.
He hasn't been one to focus on disappointments in the past, and he has maintained in the past that he's concentrating on improving with Real Salt Lake and staying ready for future opportunities with the national team.
"There have always been critics, haters," Luna said prior to the U.S. squad announcement. "But for me, it's my own inner circle as the people I like to listen to."
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What's next for Luna?
Luna remains a central figure for Real Salt Lake, where he has developed into one of the club's most important players since arriving in 2022. Still only 22, he has plenty of time to force his way back into the USMNT setup.
For now, his approach is simple: keep producing, keep improving, and trust the process that brought him this far.
Good things, Luna believes, happen when creativity and hard work come together.