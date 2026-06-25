'There have always been critics, haters' - Diego Luna discusses USMNT, Mexico family rivalry and Real Salt Lake future

Although he ultimately missed out on Mauricio Pochettino's final World Cup squad, Luna remains firmly in the national-team picture.

The 22-year-old earned 18 USMNT caps and emerged as one of the team's brightest attacking options during a breakout 2025 campaign. His performances also reinforced his reputation as one of MLS's most exciting young creators.

Luna says his background helped shape his style of play.

"I think I have a little bit of creativity, a little bit of flair," he said. "But I also have that dog mentality where I like to work hard."