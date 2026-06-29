AFP
Diego Forlan explains how Cristiano Ronaldo is 'hurting' Portugal's World Cup bid in honest assessment of ex-Man Utd team-mate
Group stage inconsistency
Ronaldo’s performance in the 2026 World Cup group stages has been a tale of two extremes. Following an underwhelming display in an opening draw against DR Congo, the Al-Nassr superstar bounced back by netting twice in a convincing 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, boldly claiming he was "back" to his best. However, another subpar showing in a subsequent draw against Colombia has once again left many questioning whether his presence in the starting XI is actually beneficial for the team.
- Getty Images Sport
Forlan: Ronaldo the bottleneck on Portugal's attack
Speaking on ESPN’s La Casa del Kun program, former Manchester United team-mate and 2010 World Cup Golden Ball winner Forlan offered a striker’s perspective on the matter, suggesting that Ronaldo’s static nature makes life far too easy for opposition defenders. While the veteran forward remains a predatory threat in the box, his lack of mobility prevents Portugal from stretching the pitch and creating space for their other creative talents.
"I'm speaking as a striker, the problem is that Cristiano is in the center, he is who he is, he is there as a No.9, and he stays there to take advantage of the goal because he no longer goes out to look for the ball, but he ends up conditioning Portugal," Forlan explained. "It's the typical situation where we used to say, 'I'm staying here because I'm close to the goal to score,' but you don't understand that you end up hurting your team because both center backs stay there, you don't move. The center backs stay put, one becomes a reference point and the other is left out. You have no one who can get to you because you start closing down that space."
Advice for a Manchester United icon
With a squad boasting the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Rafael Leao, the Uruguayan insists that a slight adjustment in Ronaldo's mentality could unlock the rest of the team's attacking firepower.
Forlan offered a clear piece of advice for his former Old Trafford teammate if he wants to lead Portugal to glory. He said: "If he moved a little to the wings, the others could get in and he could be involved. That's where Portugal falters because they don't explode because everything ends up going to one side, which is actually a funnel. I wouldn't say it's a problem, it's about making him understand. Telling him: 'Move, get out of there so you can do something'."
- Getty Images Sport
Ronaldo's World Cup crossroads
As Portugal prepare for the knockout rounds, the pressure on Roberto Martinez to manage his captain's role is intensifying. Ronaldo has already shown he can still find the back of the net, but the bottleneck situation described by Forlan remains a significant concern against elite-level opposition who can easily stagnate a predictable attack. Whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is willing to adapt his game at this late stage of his career remains to be seen. Portugal have successfully navigated their way into the round of 32, where they will face Croatia, but if they are to go all the way, they may need their greatest-ever player to stop being a static reference point and start creating the space his teammates so desperately need.