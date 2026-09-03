Pius Koller
Deportivo La Coruna spend nearly 25 million euros on 10 signings to launch Super Depor 2.0
Super Depor 2.0 takes flight
Just as Real Madrid built distinct eras of Los Galacticos, Deportivo La Coruna have officially introduced Super Depor 2.0 following their return to La Liga. After eight seasons in the lower tiers and direct promotion, the newly promoted Galician side made a massive statement by spending nearly 25 million euros across the summer window.
CEO Benassi and sporting director Fernando Soriano delivered on their promises to construct a competitive, youthful, and highly talented squad for manager Antonio Hidalgo.
The aggressive recruitment drive signals a bold new chapter as A Coruna prepares to recreate the magic of its historic glory years.
- Panoramic by PsnewZ
Aubameyang headlines ambitious recruitment drive
According to Marca, Deportivo laid the groundwork by triggering release clauses for top young talents Leo Roman, Ede, Gijselhart, Amatucci, and Jensen. However, the marquee arrival came with the acquisition of former Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who hit the ground running with three goals in his first three matches.
The club kept up the momentum by securing Adama Traore alongside stunning deadline day moves for Marc Casado and Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez on loan.
"We want to build a competitive squad with many new faces," the sporting management warned in July, setting the tone for their ambitious summer spending spree.
Rebuilding a historic legacy
The Super Depor 2.0 moniker draws directly from the club's iconic golden age under Arsenio Iglesias and Javier Irureta. Between 1989 and 2000, Deportivo rose from second-tier struggles to conquer Spanish football, lifting the Copa del Rey in 1995 and claiming a historic La Liga title in 2000.
That legendary side boasted world-class figures like Bebeto, Mauro Silva, Roy Makaay, Fran, and Djalminha, competing fiercely against Barcelona and Real Madrid on both domestic and European fronts.
By making 10 high-profile additions in a single window, the current administration aims to restore that elite competitive spirit to Riazor.
- AgenciaLOF
High expectations at Riazor
With the squad finalized and the initial fixtures underway, Hidalgo must now integrate his new stars into a cohesive tactical system.
While figures like Traore work toward peak physical sharpness, experienced leaders like Aubameyang and Gimenez will be expected to guide the younger recruits through the demands of top-flight football.
Deportivo supporters will eagerly watch as Super Depor 2.0 looks to establish itself as a permanent force in La Liga once again.
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