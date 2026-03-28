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Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke leave England squad with Thomas Tuchel 'worried' about injured Arsenal star ahead of Japan clash
Gunners trio headline mass exodus
The timing is particularly frustrating for Tuchel, who had hoped to integrate his core senior players after giving them a brief respite. Instead, the Arsenal duo head back to north London to join a growing list of concerns for Mikel Arteta. With the Premier League title race reaching a critical juncture, fans will be sweating on the results of the assessments for two of their most influential players.
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Tuchel admits fear over Madueke blow
While Rice and Saka’s departures are precautionary, there is greater alarm surrounding Noni Madueke after he landed heavily on his left knee during the stalemate with Uruguay. The 24-year-old was forced off in the 37th minute following a robust challenge from Rodrigo Aguirre and was later spotted leaving the stadium with his leg in a protective brace. It represents a significant blow for a player who was looking to cement his place in Tuchel's plans.
“I'm worried, of course, because I think he was a difference-maker,” Tuchel said of the Arsenal winger. “He started well, he was full of energy, he was ready to go. Very sad and upset and hopefully it's not a big injury. And I think against a team like Uruguay, who rely on one-against-ones, to isolate them, he makes the spaces open up and he could have been a key player for us, which he is.”
Stones and Wharton join injury list
The injury crisis is not limited to the Arsenal contingent. Manchester City defender John Stones has also been forced to leave the camp after suffering a calf injury. Stones had been in line to start the Uruguay game but felt discomfort during the warm-up, leading to his withdrawal. Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is another casualty returning to his club for further treatment as the physical toll of the international window mounts.
Tuchel expressed his sympathy for Stones, stating: “He's obviously very upset and at the moment he gets my full support because it helps him more than putting more pressure.” Other departures include Fikayo Tomori, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, though these moves are partly tactical as Tuchel looks to rotate his squad and give opportunities to those arriving late to the camp.
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Reinforcements arrive but pressure remains
Despite the high volume of exits, England will be bolstered by the arrival of captain Harry Kane and several others who reported for duty on Friday. Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon and Marc Guehi are among those set to feature against Japan as Tuchel continues his search for the right balance ahead of the World Cup. The manager had previously explained his decision to split the squad in two to manage workloads during a congested season.
The squad currently stands at 27 players, with under-fire defender Ben White remaining in the group despite being booed by sections of the Wembley crowd during the Uruguay match. White, making his first appearance since the 2022 World Cup, experienced a mixed night after scoring England’s only goal before conceding the penalty that allowed the South Americans to equalise. Tuchel now faces a challenge to lift spirits and find a winning formula against Japan without several of his most reliable starters.