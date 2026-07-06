‘Didn’t really feel it’ - Declan Rice shrugs off altitude concerns after helping England to ‘best away day’ at Azteca Stadium in Mexico & a World Cup quarter-final clash with Norway

England secured what many are calling their greatest ever "away day" result, silencing over 80,000 passionate fans at the Estadio Azteca. Despite the daunting atmosphere and the physiological challenge of playing at nearly 2,200 metres above sea level, Thomas Tuchel’s men showed incredible resolve to hold off a spirited Mexico fightback. Two goals from Jude Bellingham in just 98 seconds set the tone for a night of high drama in the capital.

While the hosts enjoyed a man advantage for much of the second half, England’s defensive shape held firm enough to see out the win. Rice was particularly impressive, covering huge ground despite the conditions that many feared would hinder the European side.