'The best thing I've ever done' - How David Beckham’s blockbuster Real Madrid transfer inspired Harry Kane to conquer Bayern Munich

Kane has revealed that his decision to leave the Premier League for the Bundesliga was deeply rooted in his childhood admiration for Beckham. Growing up in the same area of London and attending the same school as the former England captain, Kane watched closely as Beckham made the seismic shift from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2003. While many English players have traditionally been hesitant to test themselves in foreign leagues, Kane felt a pull toward the continent that was partially sparked by seeing his hero succeed in Spain.

"He went to play abroad and at the time maybe I didn't fully appreciate him going away from the Premier League," Kane told TNT Sports. "But as I've come into it and I started to know more about myself and playing at the highest level, when I made the decision to come here, I know it's not the thing that all English players do, but it's the best thing I've ever done. So following in his footsteps and going to experience something different was part of that."