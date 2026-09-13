Jonathan Moscrop
Daniel Maldini uninjured after two-car collision in Milan following Cagliari win
A dramatic dawn collision in Milan
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Cagliari striker Daniel Maldini found himself at the centre of a dramatic road accident early Sunday morning following a night out in Milan. The incident occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Via Tolentino and Via Francesco Caracciolo. Just hours earlier, the forward had starred on the pitch, scoring the decisive penalty in Cagliari's victory against Atalanta in Bergamo on Saturday, September 12.
The dawn collision involved two vehicles initially, before a third parked Mercedes SUV was also struck during the chaotic sequence of events on the Milan streets.
- Getty Images Sport
Swift hospital checks and legal reassurance
Emergency services reacted quickly to the scene, deploying three ambulances and a medical car to treat those involved. Six people sustained minor injuries in total, with five individuals transported to hospital for further evaluation. Maldini was taken to Fatebenefratelli Hospital as a precaution, where he underwent a brief checkup before being promptly released to return home.
"After a brief checkup with a code blue at the emergency room, Daniel was immediately released and returned home. He is in good health," explained the player's lawyer, Danilo Buongiorno. "Daniel is fine and has not suffered any injuries, let alone serious ones."
Piecing together the street-level reconstruction
Investigations remain underway as local authorities work to reconstruct the exact sequence of the collision. Initial reports indicate that a vehicle travelling on Via Caracciolo collided with Maldini's car as it emerged from Piazza Caneva. Investigators suggest the Cagliari striker's vehicle failed to yield the right of way, resulting in an impact between the front left of Maldini's car and the front right of the oncoming vehicle.
The secondary impact saw the first vehicle careen into a parked Mercedes SUV situated in a designated residents' parking bay.
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to recovery and return
With the health scare now completely behind him and legal reassurance provided by his representatives, Maldini can shift his focus back to footballing matters. Having emerged from the terrifying dawn incident with only minor frights and zero physical injuries, the forward will look to rejoin his Cagliari team-mates. Club officials are expected to welcome him back to training as preparations ramp up for their upcoming Serie A fixtures.
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