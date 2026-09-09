'He has solutions' - Dani Olmo reveals how Hansi Flick and Barcelona will cope without talismanic No.9

Barcelona enter the new campaign facing a significant void following the departure of Robert Lewandowski, a striker whose historical impact is virtually irreplaceable. However, Olmo believes that Flick has already devised a strategy to ensure the team remains a potent force in La Liga and the Champions League. By focusing on fluidity and collective movement rather than a static reference point, the German coach is looking to modernize the Blaugrana attack. Olmo insists that while the personnel has changed, the ambition remains as high as ever for the Catalan giants.

"There’s no one like Robert in history," Olmo told The Guardian. "But we’re playing with Raphinha at No 9. Gabriel Jesus has come. Hamza [Abdelkarim] is doing really well. The manager knows he also has that wildcard of putting me or Fermin [López] there, which is a position I feel comfortable in. So he has solutions. The club has done an incredible job. Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Karim [Adeyemi], [Anthony] Gordon give us so much."