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World Cup debutants GFXGOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Can Curacao, Cape Verde or any of the World Cup debutants cause a shock in 2026?

Analysis
World Cup
Curacao
Cabo Verde
Jordan
Uzbekistan
FEATURES
Germany vs Curacao
Spain vs Cabo Verde
Austria vs Jordan
Uzbekistan vs Colombia

Four nations will debut at the World Cup this summer, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan all set to grace the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It's 16 years since a newcomer made it into the knockout stages of the tournament, when Slovakia stunned holders Italy to eliminate them in South Africa. So do any of this year's debutants have the potential to replicate such heroics?

It's been a barren run for the inexperienced in the three tournaments since. Bosnia and Herzegovina secured an historic win in 2014, over Iran, but couldn't get out of the groups, while Panama, Iceland and Qatar only managed one point between them as the three debutants across the 2018 and 2022 editions.

But there are plenty of success stories in the history of this competition that should give Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan hope that they can enjoy a surprise run this summer, particularly with the expanded format meaning 32 of the 48 competing nations will progress to the knockout stages. Four points from three games is almost certain to ensure passage through the groups, with three points potentially even enough.

So, which of the four debutants in the 2026 World Cup could spring a surprise - and endear themselves to the neutral in the process?

  • Ukraine 2006 World CupGetty Images

    Historic highs and lows

    Not since the 2006 World Cup has there been so many debutants at a tournament. That edition, hosted by Germany, holds the record for the most with seven, when discounting the first two tournaments (given everyone was a debutant in 1930 and 10 of the 16 involved in 1934 were, too).

    Ghana and Ukraine were success stories 20 years ago, the former making the round of 16 and the latter reaching the quarter-finals. It's one of four tournaments from 1938 onwards to see two debutants progress beyond the first stage; alongside 1966, in which the only two newcomers, North Korea and Portugal, met in the quarter-finals; 1990, as Costa Rica reached the last 16 and Ireland made the quarter-finals; and 1994, which saw Saudi Arabia and Nigeria both reach the round of 16.

    The best tournament for first-timers in World Cup history was 1958, when all three newcomers - Northern Ireland, the Soviet Union and Wales - reached the last eight. This summer's edition, then, has record-breaking potential, if all four debutants have a tournament to remember.

    Of course, the chances of that happening are slim - but not impossible. After all, qualifying from the group stages is a more attainable goal than ever in 2026. That said, it still won't be easy, with Uzbekistan, in Pot Three, the only debutant not to be in Pot Four for the World Cup draw last December, making for some tricky groups.

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  • Curacao World Cup qualifying 2025Getty Images

    How far can Advocaat's know-how take Curacao?

    That's certainly the case for Curacao, who many would argue have the toughest draw of the four newcomers. Pooled with Germany, Ecuador and Ivory Coast, it's been an eventful build-up to the tournament for the Caribbean nation, who first appeared on the FIFA member list only 15 years ago and will be the smallest nation in World Cup history.

    Drawing on Dutch-raised talent with Curacaoan roots - Manchester United product Tahith Chong the only player in the squad actually born on the island - the nation took full advantage of a CONCACAF qualifying path missing Canada, Mexico and the United States, with a dramatic draw in Jamaica securing a place at the World Cup.

    Three months later, though, and just four months before the tournament was due to begin, legendary manager Dick Advocaat stepped down from his position as Curacao boss in order to be with his ill daughter. Then, less than a month ago, after some very disappointing defeats to China and Australia under successor Fred Rutten, the 78-year-old returned, with his daughter's situation having improved.

    Alongside Curacao's strong team spirit and the various players with top-level experience, Advocaat's know-how will be vital if the Blue Wave are to ruffle some feathers in Group E.

  • Ali Olwan Jordan 2025Getty Images

    Key injury a hit to Jordan's hopes

    Could Jordan be better-placed to spring a surprise? Group J does not look as daunting on paper as Group E, even if it features holders Argentina, with Algeria and Austria rounding out the quartet. Jordan will be out to frustrate all three, having built their qualifying campaign on being hard to beat.

    Jamal Sellami leads a very tight-knit group that is well-organised and happy to sit deep, allowing the opposition to have the majority of the ball. This team will not be uncomfortable with their role in Group J, then.

    Where it might fall down, however, is in attack. While Jordan have never been a prolific side, they still boast a number of good forwards who provide quality on the counter to complement the organisation in defence. Captain Musa Al-Taamari plays his club football in France and comes into the summer having provided six goals and six assists as Rennes finished sixth in Ligue 1, while Ali Olwan, the top scorer in the squad, recovered from ankle surgery in time to get back on the pitch before the World Cup.

    The bad news, though, surrounds Yazan Al Naimat, their talismanic forward who ruptured his ACL in December - in the quarter-final of the Arab Cup, where Jordan reached the final, having also made the Asian Cup final the year prior. Al Naimat's absence is massive and robs this team of their target man, forcing an unwanted rejig in the front line.

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  • Gilson Tavares Cape Verde 2026Getty Images

    Adaptation necessary for Cape Verde

    Cape Verde are another debutant with a tough group on paper, but dig a little deeper and it may not be as tricky as it looks. Spain are one of the favourites, sure, but Uruguay have their issues, the kind of which both Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, who round out Group H, will hope to capitalise on.

    Like Curacao, Cape Verde have tapped into their diaspora to build a squad capable of reaching this tournament, after a decade or so of strong progress. Having reached the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 2013, making the quarter-finals on debut, the nation has since been to three more editions and were unfortunate not to make the last four in 2023, only beaten on penalties by South Africa. Now, as the fourth-oldest squad at the World Cup, this group has a shot on the biggest stage.

    What makes Cape Verde different to other debutants is that their style is actually possession-based, meaning it will be very interesting to see how they adapt to not having the ball. That said, the way the Blue Sharks attack does tend to be quick and direct, which helps.

    How a defence that can be slow and easily opened up - beaten 4-1 by Cameroon in qualifying and held to a 3-3 draw by Libya - copes will be crucial. The recent return of Logan Costa, the Villarreal defender who suffered an ACL injury last July, is a real boost in that regard, with the 25-year-old a genuine difference-maker at the back.

  • Abdukodir Khusanov Uzbekistan 2026Getty Images

    Centre-backs take centre stage in Uzbekistan

    Coached by Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro - who won the 2006 World Cup and, subsequently, the Ballon d'Or - and boasting a squad headlined by Manchester City centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov, it may come as no surprise that defensive discipline will be at the heart of Uzbekistan's hopes of thriving on their World Cup debut.

    Cannavaro's appointment was interesting. It came after Timur Kapadze led the team to qualification, with the federation opting for someone different for the next step. Cannavaro's managerial career has been up-and-down so far, with success in China followed by underwhelming stints in Europe, so this a big opportunity for him to show what he can do - though the timing of his appointment hasn't been ideal for preparation.

    Uzbekistan might be the most difficult of the debutants to judge. Fifteen members of the squad play their club football at home, in a league that only kicked-off in February, with that timing a potential advantage. Five then play in Iran, where the Persian Gulf Pro League has been suspended for four months due to the ongoing war.

    There are some top talents like Khusanov and the prolific Eldor Shomurodov, who shared the Super Lig Golden Boot last season after netting 22 goals for Istanbul Basaksehir. Uzbekistan will hope to lean on them as they try to get out of a group - also featuring Portugal, Colombia and DR Congo - that is quite open when it comes to qualifying for the next round.

  • João Paulo Fernandes Márcio Rosa Cape Verde 2026Getty Images

    Will any succeed?

    So, which debutant feels best-placed to progress into the knockout stages? Uzbekistan and Cape Verde certainly find themselves in the more open groups that feature at least one fixture where a win can be an attainable goal. Both have a genuine shot of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams.

    Don't be surprised to see Curacao compete well, but games against Germany, Ivory Coast and Ecuador are extremely tough, even if each opponent has its flaws. As for Jordan, there are holes to poke in each of their group-stage opponents too, albeit just perhaps not by the team ranked 63rd in the world.

    A record-breaking four debutants in the knockout stages seems unlikely, then, but the chances of a first newcomer since Slovakia in 2010 getting through the groups are much higher. Two first-timers, for the first time since 2006 and only the second time since 1994, might even be a possibility.