"All eyes on Felix Sanchez's Qatar" - How have debutant teams performed in FIFA World Cup?

Qatar are all set to host the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup and in the process will make their debut at the grandest stage in world football.

They will be the 10th Asian country to make their debut at the FIFA World Cup. The first-ever Asian nation that took part in the tournament were the Dutch East Indies (present-day Indonesia) who played in the 1938 edition.

Other than the inaugural edition, the 1934 FIFA World Cup saw the participation of most debutant teams (10) followed by 2006 were six teams made their debuts.

As of 2018, 79 teams have played in the FIFA World Cup and Qatar will be the 80th team who will take part in the tournament.

Only two teams - Uruguay, 1930 and Italy, 1934 - have won the FIFA World Cup in their maiden appearances. The next best performances for debutant teams are of Argentina and Czechoslovakia who finished runners-up in the 1930 and 1934 editions respectively.