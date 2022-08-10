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Ritabrata Banerjee

"All eyes on Felix Sanchez's Qatar" - How have debutant teams performed in FIFA World Cup?

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Qatar
Brazil
Argentina
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Qatar will be the 10th Asian team to make their FIFA World Cup debut in 2022

Qatar are all set to host the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup and in the process will make their debut at the grandest stage in world football.

They will be the 10th Asian country to make their debut at the FIFA World Cup. The first-ever Asian nation that took part in the tournament were the Dutch East Indies (present-day Indonesia) who played in the 1938 edition.

Other than the inaugural edition, the 1934 FIFA World Cup saw the participation of most debutant teams (10) followed by 2006 were six teams made their debuts.

As of 2018, 79 teams have played in the FIFA World Cup and Qatar will be the 80th team who will take part in the tournament.

Only two teams - Uruguay, 1930 and Italy, 1934 - have won the FIFA World Cup in their maiden appearances. The next best performances for debutant teams are of Argentina and Czechoslovakia who finished runners-up in the 1930 and 1934 editions respectively.

  • Uruguay 1930 World Cup winnersGetty Images

    Uruguay

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Champions

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  • Luis Monti Argentina 1930 FIFA World CupGetty

    Argentina

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performances: Runners-up

  • Poland, 1938 World CupGetty Images

    Belgium

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performances: Group Stage

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  • Bolivia

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group stage

  • Brazil 1930Reprodução

    Brazil

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group Stage

  • Chile

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group Stage

  • France, 1930 World CupGetty Images

    France

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group Stage

  • Manuel Rosas Mexico 1930Archivo

    Mexico

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group Stage

  • Paraguay

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group Stage

  • Peru

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group Stage

  • Romania

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performances: Group Stage

  • USA

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Semifinal

  • Yugoslavia

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Semifinal

  • Vittorio Pozzo, Italy 1934 World CupGetty Images

    Italy

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Champion

  • Czech Republic, 1934 World CupGetty Images

    Czechoslovakia

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Runners-up

  • Germany

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Third place

  • Austria, 1934 World CupGetty Images

    Austria

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Fourth place

  • Egypt

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Switzerland

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Quarterfinal

  • Egypt v hungary 1934

    Hungary

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Quarterfinal

  • Netherlands

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Ricardo Zamora, Spain 1934 World CupGetty Images

    Spain

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Quarterfinal

  • Sweden

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Quarterfinal

  • Dutch East Indies (Indonesia)

    Year of debut: 1938

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Norway vs Italy, 1934 World CupGetty Images

    Norway

    Year of debut: 1938

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Brazil vs Poland, 1938 World CupGetty Images

    Poland

    Year of debut: 1938

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Cuba vs Romania, 1938 World CupGetty Images

    Cuba

    Year of debut: 1938

    Performance: Quarterfinal

  • England, 1950 World CupGetty Images

    England

    Year of debut: 1950

    Performance: First round

  • South Korea

    Year of debut: 1954

    Performance: Group stage

  • Uruguay vs Scotland, 1954 World CupGetty Images

    Scotland

    Year of debut: 1954

    Performance: Group stage

  • West Germany vs Turkey, 1954 World CupGetty Images

    Turkey

    Year of debut: 1954

    Performance: Group stage

  • West Germany vs Northern Ireland, 1958 World CupGetty Images

    Northern Ireland

    Year of debut: 1958

    Performance: Quarterfinal

  • Soviet Union, 1958 World CupGetty Images

    Soviet Union

    Year of debut: 1958

    Performance: Quarterfinal

  • Wales, 1958 World CupGetty Images

    Wales

    Year of debut: 1958

    Performance: Quarterfinal

  • Bulgaria

    Year of debut: 1962

    Performance: Group stage

  • Colombia

    Year of debut: 1962

    Performance: Group stage

  • Eusebio, Portugal, 1966 World CupGetty Images

    Portugal

    Year of debut: 1966

    Performance: Quarterfinal

  • North Korea, 1966 World CupGetty Images

    North Korea

    Year of debut: 1966

    Performance: Quarterfinal

  • El Salvador

    Year of debut: 1970

    Performance: Group stage

  • Morocco, 1970 World CupGetty Images

    Morocco

    Year of debut: 1970

    Performance: Group stage

  • Israel, 1970 World CupGetty Images

    Israel

    Year of debut: 1970

    Performance: Group stage

  • Australia, West Germany, 1974 World CupGetty Images

    Australia

    Year of debut: 1974

    Performance: Group stage

  • Poland vs Haiti, 1974 World CupGetty Images

    Haiti

    Year of debut: 1974

    Performance: Group stage

  • Zaire vs Yugoslavia, 1974 World CupGetty Images

    Zaire

    Year of debut: 1974

    Performance: Group stage

  • West Germany East Germany 1974

    East Germany

    Year of debut: 1974

    Performance: Secon round (Quarterfinal)

  • Iran

    Year of debut: 1978

    Performance: Group stage

  • Tunisia, 1978 World CupGetty Images

    Tunisia

    Year of debut: 1978

    Performance: Group stage

  • Paul Breitner of West Germany, Mustapha Dahleb of Algeria, 1982 World CupGetty Images

    Algeria

    Year of debut: 1982

    Performance: Group stage

  • Cameroon

    Year of debut: 1982

    Performance: Group stage

  • Honduras

    Year of debut: 1982

    Performance: Group stage

  • Kuwait 1982Getty

    Kuwait

    Year of debut: 1982

    Performance: Group stage

  • New Zealand 1982 World Cup teamGetty Images

    New Zealand

    Year of debut: 1982

    Performance: Group stage

  • Canada, France, 1986 World CupGetty Images

    Canada

    Year of debut: 1986

    Performance: Group stage

  • Denmark, Spain, 1986 World CupGetty Images

    Denmark

    Year of debut: 1986

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Iraq, 1986 World CupGetty Images

    Iraq

    Year of debut: 1986

    Performance: Group stage

  • UAE, 1990 World CupGetty Images

    UAE

    Year of debut: 1990

    Performance: Group stage

  • Costa Rica

    Year of debut: 1990

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Republic of Ireland, 1990 World CupGetty Images

    Republic of Ireland

    Year of debut: 1990

    Performance: Quarterfinal

  • Argentina, Greece, 1994 World CupGetty Images

    Greece

    Year of debut: 1994

    Performance: Group stage

  • Nigeria 1994 World Cup

    Nigeria

    Year of debut: 1994

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Saudi Arabia, 1994 World CupGetty Images

    Saudi Arabia

    Year of debut: 1994

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Jamaica, 1998 World CupGetty Images

    Jamaica

    Year of debut: 1998

    Performance: Group stage

  • Japan, 1998 World CupGetty Images

    Japan

    Year of debut: 1998

    Performance: Group stage

  • South Africa, 1998 World CupGetty Images

    South Africa

    Year of debut: 1998

    Performance: Group stage

  • Hrvatska Croatia 1998Getty Images

    Croatia

    Year of debut: 1998

    Performance: Semifinal

  • China, 1998 World CupGetty Images

    China

    Year of debut: 2002

    Performance: Group stage

  • Luis Hernández México Ecuador 2002Getty Images

    Ecuador

    Year of debut: 2002

    Performance: Group stage

  • Slovenia, 2002 World CupGetty Images

    Slovenia

    Year of debut: 2002

    Performance: Group stage

  • France Senegal 2002Getty Images

    Senegal

    Year of debut: 2002

    Performance: Quarterfinal

  • Angola 2006

    Angola

    Year of debut: 2006

    Performance: Group stage

  • Ivory Coast 2006

    Ivory Coast

    Year of debut: 2006

    Performance: Group stage

  • Togo 2006Getty

    Togo

    Year of debut: 2006

    Performance: Group stage

  • Trinidad and Tobago, 2006 World CupGetty Images

    Trinidad and Tobago

    Year of debut: 2006

    Performance: Group stage

  • Shilla Illiasu Ghana 2006 World CupGettyimages

    Ghana

    Year of debut: 2006

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Vyacheslav Sviderskyi Ukraine 2006Getty Images

    Ukraine

    Year of debut: 2006

    Performance: Quarterfinal

  • De Rossi v Slovakia 2010Getty

    Slovakia

    Year of debut: 2010

    Performance: Round of 16

  • kenneth omeruo nigeria edin dzeko bosnia 2014 world cup group F 21062014Getty Images

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Year of debut: 2014

    Performance: Group stage

  • Gylfi Sigurdsson Iceland 2018Getty Images

    Iceland

    Year of debut: 2018

    Performance: Group stage

  • Panama 2018 Ergebnisse WM KaderGetty Images

    Panama

    Year of debut: 2018

    Performance: Group stage

How far will Argentina go at the World Cup?

166 Votes