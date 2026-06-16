Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Portugal v Nigeria - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Chasing Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream! Portugal will ‘give a little bit more’ in pursuit of World Cup glory for CR7

C. Ronaldo
Portugal
World Cup
Nani
Portugal vs DR Congo
DR Congo

Former Portugal winger Nani believes that the entire national team will push themselves beyond their limits to help Cristiano Ronaldo secure the ultimate prize at the 2026 World Cup. Having already lifted three major trophies together, the squad are determined to deliver international glory once more, driven by the global desire to see the legendary forward conquer the world.

  • A proven winning pedigree

    Speaking on the Portugal Football Summit Podcast, with his comments relayed by O Jogo, Nani expressed immense optimism regarding the current squad heading into the tournament. The former Manchester United star is convinced that the team have the perfect balance required to mount a serious challenge, building on a foundation of historic success. Under Ronaldo's leadership, Portugal have already tasted glory, securing the European Championship in 2016 alongside two UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. "I believe we have young talents who have already shown enormous maturity, together with some experienced players in our team," he explained. The veteran attacker noted that Portugal simply need to stay united to win.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-FRIENDLY-POR-NGAAFP

    Giving everything for Cristiano Ronaldo

    The 39-year-old winger highlighted the undeniable influence of his former club and international team-mate, stressing that the squad will find extra motivation just to honour the forward's legacy by securing the only trophy missing from his cabinet. "The presence of Ronaldo on the pitch will have an impact. He will lead the other players to give a little bit more for him, for the team and for the National Team, because there is a beautiful history behind all this and we are all part of that history. We know that Cristiano does not only mobilise Portuguese fans; he mobilises fans all over the world. We are going to have a lot of people of different nationalities supporting Portugal," he stated.

  • Relying on a midfield maestro

    Beyond the talismanic presence of their iconic captain, Nani was quick to praise another key figure who will be crucial for the nation's ambitions. He lauded Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, emphasising his elite mindset and relentless drive to succeed. "Talking about Bruno is easy because he has been an extraordinary player for so many years. I played with him and I know his mentality and the desire to always win. He wants to be the best in his position, so he always gives something to the team. We can always count on him to contribute," he concluded. Nani himself recently returned to football with FC Aktobe after missing the beautiful game.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Portugal Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What happens next for Portugal?

    Drawn into Group K, Portugal will kick off their highly anticipated World Cup campaign tomorrow evening against DR Congo in Houston. Following that, Roberto Martinez's men will face Uzbekistan next Tuesday, before concluding their group stage fixtures against Colombia on June 28. Carrying the expectations of millions, Ronaldo and his team-mates will be aiming to make a powerful statement from the very first whistle.

How far will Portugal go at the World Cup?

854 Votes
World Cup
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
DR Congo crest
DR Congo
COD