According to Omroep Gelderland, VfB have identified 22-year-old Kodei Sano of NEC Nijmegen as their top target for the summer transfer window.
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Could Bayern Munich play spoilsport? VfB Stuttgart are reportedly pursuing a marquee signing-and may hit a snag
The brother of Mainz's Kaishu Sano, who was also in high demand this summer, enjoyed his third and best season at Nijmegen and is reported to have already attracted interest from Ajax Amsterdam and Nottingham Forest this winter.
Nijmegen, however, refused to release the Japanese midfielder, who stayed on to help the club finish a surprise third in the Eredivisie and secure a potential Champions League spot. Sano finished the campaign with three goals and seven assists in the league.
His goals and assists stem from versatility: he can operate in both defensive and attacking central-midfield roles, as well as on the left wing. That profile fits PSV Eindhoven's reported summer brief, given the club's possible loss of a key midfielder to Bayern Munich.
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FC Bayern is reportedly monitoring PSV Eindhoven's Sano.
The German record champions have reportedly already reached a personal agreement with Ismael Saibari and are now preparing to enter summer-transfer talks with PSV. However, according to Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV's asking price remains a stumbling block. According to the report, PSV is holding out for a "huge transfer fee"—more than 60 million euros—which would be a club record for the Eredivisie champions.
Meanwhile, Eindhoven is already preparing for Saibari's departure: interest in Sano is considered certain, and VfB Stuttgart faces another rival in the race for the versatile midfielder.
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VfB Stuttgart are eyeing Sano as a potential replacement for Stiller or Chema Andres.
In Stuttgart, Sano could offset some painful departures. Midfielder Angelo Stiller continues to be linked with a move to a top European club. As for Chema Andres, whom Stuttgart signed from Real Madrid last summer for just three million euros, the Spanish giants retain a buy-back option.
Speculation intensified when José Mourinho, Real's incoming head coach, watched the DFB Cup final against Bayern Munich from the stands as a guest of Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth, prompting suggestions that the Spanish giants could trigger the buy-back clause. Nevertheless, Sky reports that VfB remains relatively calm for now.