How much will Cole Palmer cost? Man Utd told ‘starting point’ fee if transfer talks with Chelsea are entered into

According to The Sun, Chelsea are confronting a massive dilemma regarding player sales during this transfer window. Many insiders believe the club have to offload established names to balance the books and provide Alonso with the funds necessary to secure up to three high-level targets. Despite club chiefs strongly denying these claims, missing out on European football entirely has intensified the need to generate profit. The Blues suffered a dismal campaign, culminating in a 2-1 defeat at Sunderland, confirming a 10th-place finish on just 52 points. Consequently, several high-profile departures are anticipated, with the London club desperately trying to offset the staggering amounts spent over the last few years under their current ownership.