Chelsea player ratings vs Sunderland: Cole Palmer can't save the Blues! European failure confirmed by dire defeat as Wesley Fofana sees red

Chelsea were ragged from outset against their fired-up hosts, who were keen to cap a fine first season back in the top-flight with European qualification. Fresh from his England World Cup snub, Cole Palmer had the chance to silence the raucous crowd inside four minutes, but his weak effort was easily saved when he found himself in on goal.

From there it was all Sunderland, with Robert Sanchez forced to make a strong save from Enzo Le Fee while Levi Colwill denied Brian Brobbey with a last-ditch challenge. Predictably, the Black Cats took the lead in the 25th minute, as Trai Hume squeezed a volley inside the near post from a knockdown.

Chelsea didn't muster any sort of response until shortly before half-time, when Joao Pedro somehow headed miles wide after being picked out by Malo Gusto's pinpoint cross.

The second period followed a similar pattern and Sunderland swiftly doubled their advantage. After Brobbey was denied by Sanchez one-v-one, the Dutch striker made amends as his mishit shot was somehow diverted into his own net by Gusto five minutes after the restart.

Palmer pulled one back for Chelsea shortly afterwards as his speculative low drive beat the weak wrists of Robin Roefs from long range, but the visitors' hopes of mounting a comeback were all-but extinguished six minutes later when Fofana was shown a second yellow card for dragging Wilson Isidor down.

The result caps a miserable Premier League campaign for the Blues. Sunderland, meanwhile, will remarkably be in the Europa League next season.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Stadium of Light...