Chelsea's new No.9! Melvine Malard swaps Man Utd for Blues in bumper deal as Sonia Bompastor's side bounce back from Khadija Shaw, Felicia Schroder & Salma Paralluelo snubs

Bompastor was at Lyon when she first saw Malard and encouraged the forward, who was born and raised on the small island of Reunion, off the east coast of Madagascar, to move to France and sign for OL's academy. Bompastor was successful in her aim and she would eventually coach Malard in the first team at the club, taking over as head coach in 2021, four years after the forward made her senior debut.

That intense knowledge and belief in the player's game clearly played a part in the fee Chelsea have paid for Malard, who has been very good at Man Utd since joining them from Lyon in 2023, but without putting up the sort of numbers one might expect from a player who has commanded such a big price.

Still, Chelsea needed attacking reinforcements, with Kerr and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd leaving in the summer transfer window after Catarina Macario and Guro Reiten departed before the end of the 2025-26 season. Malard has predominantly played as a wide player since her senior breakthrough, including under Bompastor at Lyon, but she can also play as a central striker if needed.

The Blues have been pushing to sign a centre forward in this transfer window, but came up short in their pursuits of Khadija Shaw, who renewed with Manchester City, Felicia Schroder, who signed for Real Madrid, and Salma Paralluelo, the more versatile of the three options who is still on the market as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. Whether Malard operates centrally or remains out wide, time will tell. She will wear the No.9 shirt for her new club, as she did for United.