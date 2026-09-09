Chaos at the Stamford Bridge! Cole Palmer inspires incredible Chelsea comeback as Leeds collapse in nine-goal Carabao Cup thriller

Chelsea fought back from two goals down to secure a dramatic 6-3 victory over Leeds in the Carabao Cup third round at Stamford Bridge. Eight of the match's nine goals came in a chaotic second half.

The Blues made nine changes from Sunday's defeat against Arsenal and fell behind early. Goals from Tarik Muharemovic and Brenden Aaronson gave the visitors a surprising 2-0 lead shortly after the break.

However, the hosts responded with a devastating spell of four goals in just 12 minutes. The dramatic turnaround turned a potential shock into an emphatic victory for the London side.