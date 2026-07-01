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Chelsea confirm £47m Marco Palestra transfer as Xabi Alonso lands first signing as new boss
Alonso lands his first summer target
The Alonso era at Chelsea has its first major building block as the club announced the arrival of Palestra. The deal, which was quickly wrapped up following Alonso's arrival in west London, signals a clear intent from the board to back their new manager’s tactical vision with elite young talent.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has indicated the fee is in excess of £43m and scales up toward £47m including various add-ons. Romano further reports that the player has agreed to a six-year contract, with an option for an additional year. Palestra arrives with a massive reputation after a standout season in Italy, and he is expected to join the squad immediately for pre-season training ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.
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Blues hijack Inter move
Chelsea’s successful pursuit of the 21-year-old represents a significant victory in the transfer market, as they reportedly managed to beat Italian giants Inter to his signature. The Nerazzurri were heavy favourites to land the defender, but a late intervention from the Blues swung the momentum.
Palestra, who was named Serie A Defender of the Year following an exceptional loan spell at Cagliari, expressed his delight at joining the London club. "A lot of things convinced me to join Chelsea, one of the best clubs in the world," the defender said to the club official website. "I’m very excited to get started. I’ve felt the energy since the first day Chelsea wanted me. I can’t wait to start, see all the fans, my team-mates and the manager."
Versatility and Italian flair at the Bridge
Palestra offers Alonso considerable tactical flexibility, being comfortable as a traditional full-back or as a wing-back on either flank. He arrives at the Stamford Bridge having featured in 37 league games for Cagliari last season, where his defensive tenacity and attacking contributions caught the eye of top scouts across Europe. He also recently made his senior debut for the Italian national team, earning two caps for the Azzurri in early 2026.
The player revealed that the chance to work with Alonso was a key factor in his decision. "We have so many talented players here, a very strong squad and manager in Xabi. He has spoken to me about how he wants us to play, which is exciting, and we can’t wait to compete in the Premier League," Palestra added during his first interview as a Chelsea player.
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The start of a busy Chelsea window?
The arrival of Palestra is expected to be the catalyst for a busy summer at Cobham, as Chelsea target a return to the Champions League. While the club integrates the Italian sensation into pre-season training under the former Leverkusen boss, further recruitment is planned. They remain linked with Sunderland's Granit Xhaka and Rayo Vallecano's Pep Chavarria.