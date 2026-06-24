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Chelsea agree £47m deal for Serie A sensation as Xabi Alonso closes in on first major transfer
Alonso lands his first big target
The dawn of the Alonso era at Chelsea has officially begun with the club securing a deal for Atalanta defender Palestra. The fee, which is understood to be in excess of £43m and rising toward £47m with add-ons, represents the first significant piece of business conducted since the former Bayer Leverkusen boss was appointed as Liam Rosenior's successor in May.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is now a "here we go" certainty. "Verbal agreement in place between all parties. Atalanta to receive package over €55m fee plus sell-on clause, long term deal to Italian talented RWB. Chelsea hijack Inter move and get new talent for Xabi Alonso," Romano stated on social media.£50 bonus
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Beating the Italian champions
Chelsea’s successful pursuit of Palestra is a major statement of intent, particularly as they managed to hijack a move from Inter. The Italian champions were widely expected to sign the defender following his stellar loan spell at Cagliari, where he was remarkably named Serie A's best defender. However, intensive talks over the last 24 hours saw the momentum swing toward London.
While Inter were keen to keep the youngster in Italy, they were reportedly unable to compete with the personal terms offered by the Blues. Palestra, who recently earned his first senior cap for the Italy national team, is said to have identified Chelsea as his preferred destination once the Premier League giants matched Atalanta's valuation. His versatility is seen as a key asset, with the player capable of operating as a wing-back or a traditional full-back on either flank.
Summer overhaul continues at pace
The imminent arrival of Palestra is just the beginning of what promises to be a busy window for Chelsea. Following a disappointing 10th-place Premier League finish that saw them miss out on European qualification, the club is determined to provide Alonso with the necessary tools to compete. Reports suggest the Blues are also closing in on Strasbourg midfielder Valentin Barco, and reinforcements are expected in central defence and the forward line. The squad is already set to be bolstered by previously agreed deals, including the £40m arrival of winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP and Strasbourg striker Emmanuel Emegha. The recruitment strategy remains focused on elite young talent capable of developing under Alonso’s tactical guidance.
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Balancing the books at Stamford Bridge
With high-profile arrivals comes the inevitable need to trim a bloated squad. Chelsea have already sanctioned the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, a move that helped clear space both on the pitch and on the wage bill. More exits are expected as Alonso looks to refine his options.
The club's hierarchy is aware of the need to balance the books following several windows of record-breaking expenditure. However, the capture of Palestra suggests that the board remains fully committed to Alonso's vision.