'Hardest decision to make!' – Big-name stars shockingly dropped from European squads

European clubs have finalized their squad registration lists for continental competitions, leaving several high-profile stars on the sidelines. Managers across the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League faced difficult choices driven by injuries, transfer sagas, and squad size limitations.

Among the notable omissions is Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, who missed out under Andoni Iraola due to heavy competition from summer signings like Daniel Munoz and Bradley Barcola.

Wataru Endo was also excluded from Liverpool's selection, with 21-year-old James McConnell preferred in midfield.