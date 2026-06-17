The resolution of the visa standoff involved significant diplomatic cooperation. Jeffries credited U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department, the government of Cape Verde, and FIFA for their roles in ensuring the veteran shot-stopper, who currently plays for Portuguese second-tier side Chaves, would not have to finish the tournament without his mother in the stands. This administrative breakthrough came after Vozinha's emotional post-match interview went viral globally.

“Cape Verdeans in America and throughout the diaspora have been celebrating the underdog grit and resilience of the Blue Sharks, joined by soccer fans from nations throughout the globe,” Jeffries said in an official statement. “That joy was tempered a bit when Vozinha tearfully revealed that his own mother was unable to watch her son’s iconic performance in person due to visa complications. No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history. Upon learning of this development, I spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and asked the State Department to do everything in their power to ensure that his mother can attend Cabo Verde’s next match. It is a privilege to announce that Vozinha’s mom will be able to secure a visa in time to attend their game this Sunday against Uruguay. All fees have been waived consistent with official policy. Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami. I thank Secretary Rubio, US State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and FIFA for working together to make this possible.”