AFP
'No more fights!' - Bruno Guimaraes reveals HILARIOUS Declan Rice message as Arsenal complete £75m transfer for Newcastle midfielder
Rice reaches out to new team-mate
The 28-year-old midfielder has signed a contract in north London until 2030, with the option of a further year, bringing an end to his successful spell at St James’ Park. Despite several heated on-field altercations with Arsenal players in recent seasons, Guimaraes revealed that Rice was among the first to congratulate him on the move.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Guimaraes shed light on the friendly warning he received from the England international. "Rice sent me a message: 'Come here and please no more fights, now we’re friends'," the Brazilian admitted. "I was happy he messaged me, but the midfield we have here, in my point of view, is one of the best in Europe."
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Brazilian connection fuels Emirates move
Rice was not the only familiar face in contact with Guimaraes during the negotiation process. The midfielder also noted that his international colleague, Gabriel Magalhaes, played a significant role in encouraging him to make the switch to the capital.
Detailing the persistence of the Gunners' centre-back, Guimaraes addded: "Big Gabi was very excited. Every time he sent me the message, 'We’ll wait for you, when will you come?' I’m so excited to join them, not only the Brazilians, we have an amazing squad here."
Arteta gains a self-proclaimed 'warrior'
Guimaraes arrives with a reputation for tenacity and technical excellence, qualities he believes are perfect for the next stage of his career. "I'm very excited," he admitted during his unveiling. "I'm at the point of my life where I need a challenge like this. I want to win trophies, I want to make history and I think I'm in the right place to do it."
The midfielder is clearly not lacking in ambition, stating his desire to leave a lasting legacy at the Emirates Stadium. He further explained: "It's massive what I have done so far, but I want more. I want to win for Arsenal. I want to win more trophies in my career, and I think I'm in the right place, at my peak at 28 years old.
"I'm your warrior, I'll never give up. Hopefully we can create many, many good memories together."
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Strengthening the heart of the champions
Sporting director Andrea Berta, who played a pivotal role in the transfer, believes the Brazilian’s versatility will be a game-changer for Mikel Arteta’s tactical set-up. The Gunners had faced some criticism for a perceived over-reliance on defensive solidity last season, and the hope is that Guimaraes will provide the necessary creative spark from deep.
"We are delighted to welcome Bruno Guimaraes to our club," Berta said. "As we have all seen, Bruno can play as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player. He combines quality with quantity, and has provided goals and assists for his team every year.
"Bruno will allow Mikel to further develop our playing style and will also increase our internal competitiveness, which is essential for maintaining the standards required when we are aiming to win major trophies."
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