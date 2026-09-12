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Revealed: Why Bruno Fernandes was forced to play 90 minutes against Sabah as Man Utd captain spotted limping ahead of Manchester derby
The fatigue factor for United's captain
Fernandes has endured a grueling start to the new campaign, featuring in every single minute of Manchester United’s opening four fixtures. The 32-year-old has remained a pivotal figure for Carrick's side, netting four goals in that span, including a vital strike in the recent 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK at Old Trafford. However, that extended workload appears to have taken an immediate toll, with viral post-match footage showing the captain limping heavily alongside medical staff as he exited the stadium.
Carrick admitted that while he intended to rotate his squad, the flow of the Sabah game dictated that Fernandes had to stay on the pitch until the final whistle. The manager is acutely aware of the physical demands being placed on his talismanic captain but insisted that the decision to keep him on was a matter of necessity during the match.
- Getty Images Sport
Carrick explains substitution dilemma
Addressing the decision to leave Fernandes on while others were withdrawn, Carrick pointed toward the limitations of the current substitution rules and the tactical needs of the team during the second half. "We only had five subs! We had to make certain decisions on what that looked like," said Carrick. "But, of course, he's like anybody else. He has played an awful lot, but I think we're developing the group and the squad to be able to accommodate that in different ways."
The United boss was quick to offer a promise to the player, acknowledging that a break is needed to ensure longevity throughout a busy season. Carrick elaborated on the specific situation against Sabah, adding: "Tonight was just one of those things, there were decisions to be made and he ended up staying on."
Defensive concerns and Shaw's status
Fernandes is not the only selection headache facing Carrick ahead of Sunday's high-stakes showdown against Man City. Luke Shaw was a notable absentee from the squad that faced Sabah, raising questions about his readiness for the derby. Carrick was cautious when providing an update on the England international's condition, stating: "We'll have to see. We just kind of looked after him a little bit going into tonight. He wasn't quite ready for it 100 per cent, so we didn't risk it. We'll see how he is over the next couple of days or so."
The potential absence of Shaw would be a significant blow for the Red Devils as they prepare to face a City side that has been clinical in the final third. Carrick is balancing the need for defensive stability with the reality of his players' fitness levels.
- Getty Images Sport
Managing the load for Rashford and Sesko
While injuries are a concern, Carrick was able to provide a more positive update regarding Marcus Rashford, who also missed the midweek action. The manager confirmed that Rashford’s absence was purely tactical to ensure he remains at peak physical condition for the weekend. "A little bit of that, yeah, and trying to share the load a little bit, to a point, as well," Carrick explained when asked if the decision was precautionary.
Carrick highlighted the importance of integrating new talent like Benjamin Sesko, who benefited from the rotation against Sabah. "We've got good options, so we're trying to keep everyone fresh, but with a point where Ben can get good minutes tonight and get him up to speed," the manager concluded.
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