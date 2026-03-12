BOLOGNA REPORT CARD

Skorupski 6: Largely a spectator for long periods, apart from a couple of saves, he was blameless for the equaliser.

Joao Mario 4: His mistake in a simple stop paved the way for Roma's equaliser and dealt a blow to Bologna's hopes of qualifying. (Zortea N/A)

Casale 6: Malen is a tough customer, but he played dirty in the second half and, all things considered, it could have been worse (Vitik N/A)

Lucumi 6.5: The best at the back, as is often the case. Nice duel with Vaz in the second half.

Miranda 6: Recovered quickly, he took a bit of a risk in the first half with a body check on Rensch, who had already been booked, but then did his job. With the yellow card, he will be suspended for the return leg. (Lykogiannis sv)

Pobega 5: Missed two goals that weigh a ton in the context of the double confrontation. Imprecise and distracted.

Freuler 6.5: He was unable to remedy Joao Mario's mistake (perhaps with a foul by Malen) on the 1-1, but otherwise he closed many gaps.

Ferguson 6.5: His legs are back, winning several duels in midfield.

Bernardeschi 7.5: A deluxe evening. Svilar flies to save a shot from seven yards in the first half, then he scores the great goal that puts his side ahead, his fourth in this Europa League.

Castro 6.5: A thrilling battle with Ndicka, wonderful to watch. Both players performed well (Dallinga N/A).

Rowe 7.5: Quick as lightning, driving Celik crazy. He often skips past him, lacking a bit of substance but finding it when it counts on Bernardeschi's goal, where he dribbles past half of Roma and serves the ball to number 10 with perfect timing. (Cambiaghi 6: Takes a couple of valuable fouls)

Italiano 7: Bologna's best in 2026, but they wasted chances in a match they almost always controlled. The 1-1 draw does not do justice to a match they should have won, given the number of chances they created.