Belgium player ratings vs Senegal: Back from the brink! Youri Tielemans caps remarkable World Cup comeback after Kevin De Bruyne & Co. produce dire display that goes unpunished

Both teams came into the match having scored five on their previous outing, but it was Senegal who managed to carry that momentum into a dominant first half. Ismaila Sarr almost gave them the lead when Thibaut Courtois palmed a cross into his path, but the Crystal Palace forward's effort came back off the post.

Sarr was again denied by the woodwork midway through the first half, but Habib Diarra was able to react quickest to tap in the rebound. The Lions of Teranga were deserving of the lead they carried into half-time, with a long-range effort from Maxim De Cuyper that forced Mory Diaw into a flying save the closest Belgium came to an equaliser.

Rudi Garcia threw on Lukaku at half-time, but that change failed to turn the tide, and Sarr doubled Senegal's lead when he latched onto a ball over the top and finished emphatically past Courtois.

Garcia reacted by substituting star players Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku, but if that was meant to shock the rest of his team into action, it barely seemed to register. However, after Courtois had saved from Sadio Mane, Belgium pulled once back with four minutes to play when Lukaku turned in Thomas Meunier's cross at the near post.

The comeback was then complete three minutes later as Diaw failed to deal with a Leandro Trossard cross and Tielemans headed into the empty net.

Both sides came close in extra-time before Belgium were awarded a penalty for a foul on Tielemans in stoppage time following a VAR intervention, and the Aston Villa midfielder sent Diaw the wrong way to secure a barely believable win.

GOAL rates Belgium's players from Seattle...