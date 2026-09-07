Belgium FA demands FIFA answers over Folarin Balogun World Cup controversy and withdraws Gianni Infantino support

RBFA president Pascale van Damme has been highly critical of the handling of the situation, expressing frustration over the lack of communication from world football's governing body. The federation remains determined to push for greater clarity.

"Two months after the events, our questions remain unanswered," Van Damme stated, as quoted by BBC. "Given the importance of transparency and clarity for all parties involved, we request the necessary explanations and, at the same time, wish to explore where improvements to the current processes are possible, so that similar cases can be handled in a clear, consistent and efficient manner in the future".

The RBFA president also highlighted the necessity for strong governance across the sport. She added: "Together with Uefa, the other confederations and the national associations, we remain committed to transparency in decision-making, strong governance and clear processes. We remain open to constructive cooperation, in the interest of the trust, integrity and future of football."