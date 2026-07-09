Gianni Infantino under fire as 72 EU members demand investigation into FIFA handling of Folarin Balogun decision

The MEPs are focusing their legal challenge on FIFA's internal rules regarding political neutrality, which they believe have been flagrantly ignored. The letter highlights specific articles within the FIFA handbook that are designed to prevent the exact kind of high-level government lobbying seen in the Balogun case.

The lawmakers argued: “The requirement of political neutrality is clearly outlined in both the FIFA Statutes and the Code of Ethics. Article 4(2) of the FIFA Statutes outlines the principle whereby ‘FIFA remains neutral in matters of politics and religion’, and Article 15 of the FIFA Code of Ethics states that all football officials must remain politically neutral, and provides for strong sanctions for violations. Member associations have an important role to play in ensuring that rules are upheld and that those who break them are held accountable. In that regard, we urge you to add your voice to recent calls in support of an investigation into Gianni Infantino’s links to President Trump from MEPs and from the Norwegian Football Federation. Any investigation must now include scrutiny of the decision-making process surrounding FIFA’s decision to rescind the ban imposed on a member of the US men’s national team.”