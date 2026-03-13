Vincent Kompany waiting on Harry Kane's green light to bring injured striker back into Bayern Munich starting XI

At his pre-match press conference, Kompany made it clear that the final decision on Kane's participation rests with the player himself. "If Harry gives the signal that he can play, then he will," the Bayern coach said.

The former Manchester City defender also discussed the team's overall fitness issues, as Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala and Jonas Urbig were all injured in the previous match. He commented, "It could have been worse. These aren't long-term injuries; it's just frustrating for the lads because they'd love to be there. You can be as professional as you want, but you also have to respect the fact that the body doesn't always react the way you want it to."