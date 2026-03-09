VIDEO: Huge boost for Bayern Munich as Harry Kane trains ahead of likely injury return for Champions League meeting with Atalanta

The England captain had been forced to sit out Friday's Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach after suffering a blow to his calf. While his absence sparked fears among the Allianz Arena faithful, his presence in the final training session suggests he is ready to lead the line in Italy. For Vincent Kompany, having his record-breaking number nine available is a game-changer as the competition reaches its business end. Bild reports that Kane trained without any problems and look sharp in the session, suggesting he will definitely be available on Tuesday night.