Bans slashed! Argentina handed major boost as FIFA approve request to fast-track Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina returns after World Cup final brawl

Argentina suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, a match ultimately overshadowed by violent post-match scenes. FIFA consequently issued severe punishments to several Argentine figures, including assistant coach Roberto Ayala.

Paredes received the harshest penalty. The 32-year-old midfielder was handed a 10-match suspension and a £65,000 fine for grabbing Eric Garcia by the throat, striking Gavi in the face, and shoving the teenager to the turf.

Molina earned a seven-match ban for striking Spain captain Rodri in the torso, an action that provoked the heated confrontation between the two teams. Meanwhile, Thiago Almada and Spain midfielder Gavi were both handed one-match suspensions for their respective roles in the melee.



