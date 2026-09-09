Sarr has not figured under new boss Pierre Sage, as a groin problem holds him back, with plenty of bridges being burned. Is he now desperately holding out hope that someone will come calling again in the January window?

When that question was put to Morrison, the former Eagles striker - speaking courtesy of Freebets.com, the source for betting sites reviews - told GOAL of an unfortunate saga: “I don't know what's going on because I just thought he genuinely did have an injury. And I think the manager has come out and said he's got an injury. He's training individually. He's not ready to train with the squad.

“I get it. Liverpool come in for you, you want to move. But go about it the right way because eventually you will get the move. That's what I've always said to people. And I don't know if he's injured or he's not injured. So at the moment, Palace say he's injured. So I believe what Palace say because I know people there. He's injured. He's training individually. So we'll wait and see.

“If people are thinking he's not training because he wanted to get his move - yeah, he's disappointed he didn't get his move. But Marc Guehi, loads of times he didn't get his move. [Eberechi] Eze didn't get his move. Eventually, you'll get your move. Handle the situation differently.

“And I know one thing, the chairman will let you have that move for sure. But because you come in so late with the bid, the chairman can't afford the top goalscorer to leave the football club and leave the club hanging on by a thread to stay in the Premier League. They've got to look after themselves.

“So if someone wants to move to Liverpool, he can't just sit there and wait because Liverpool might go, ‘well, we're going to get [Yankuba] Minteh’, who is a younger player. His move to Liverpool might not happen. What he should do is get back fit for Palace, score goals and then prove to people. And then in January, if everything's all right, he might get that move.”