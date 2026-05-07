‘If anyone can, he can’ - Aston Villa have ‘incredible’ Europa League ace up their sleeve in bid to turn semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest around

While Villa have another final in sight, and occupy fifth spot in the English top-flight table, they have suffered three straight defeats across all competitions - scoring just one goal, which was a stoppage-time consolation against Tottenham, in the process.

Fans have started to air their frustration, with it vital that Emery does not allow the wheels to fall off a season that has promised so much - with two routes into the Champions League for 2026-27 still open.

Pressed on whether tiredness or nerves are to blame for an untimely wobble, ex-Villans defender Dorigo added: “I think it's interesting. I've been down to Villa quite a lot this season. I remember the start of the season, they did not look good at all - really struggling without the ball.

“There was a call for [Morgan] Rogers to be dropped, all this sort of stuff. And then they hit some form and they looked fantastic again and looked like a real team. And now, when it's coming to the business end, the crunch end of the season, this is when it's not so much how you play, it's just actually getting through these moments and getting the job done one way or the other. And that's deserted them - unfortunately, it really has.

“I think injuries have been tough in the midfield area. You really need those big players, and one or two of them just aren't there - [Amadou] Onana, obviously, is one of them. But they have big prizes to still go for. And the pressure is on, but they're not in good form.”