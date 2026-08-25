Arsenal squad 'unhappy' with Mikel Arteta as Gabriel Martinelli nears £40m Al-Hilal transfer

Martinelli is edging closer to a permanent Arsenal departure after manager Arteta explicitly instructed the Brazilian to find a new club. The talented winger is set to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal, bringing a sudden end to his hugely successful spell in north London.

Despite being Arsenal's longest-serving player, the attacker has been entirely frozen out of recent matchday squads by the coaching staff. His impending exit marks a significant and ruthless shift for the Gunners, as Arteta takes aggressive steps to strengthen the squad that has just won the Premier League title.