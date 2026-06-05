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Arsenal close to signing 16-year-old Leicester winger
Gunners pursue Foxes starlet
According to reports from The Times, Arsenal are leading the race to secure the signature of Leicester prodigy Monga. The north London club have targeted the 16-year-old as part of a strategic drive to recruit elite English prospects. The winger’s departure from the King Power Stadium has been significantly accelerated following Leicester's disappointing relegation to League One after finishing 23rd in the Championship table with just 46 points.
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Former boss praises prodigy
Monga made his senior top-flight debut at just 15 years and 271 days old against Newcastle United, rendering him the third-youngest player in Premier League history. The only two players to have debuted at a younger age are Arsenal stars Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri. His manager at the time, Ruud van Nistelrooy, spoke glowingly about the teenager’s immense potential following that initial cameo in April 2025.
Van Nistelrooy stated: "You could see glimpses of his great qualities. He's a great winger and has speed. He's a fantastic talent, a great boy. He deserved these minutes and hopefully, more to come."
Arteta tracks versatile asset
Mikel Arteta is understood to be a long-time admirer of the versatile England Under-19 international, who can operate on either flank or as a playmaker. The both-footed attacker gained invaluable first-team experience last season, making 27 appearances and eight starts during Leicester's difficult Championship campaign. Reports from The Standard indicate that valuation figures for the rising star are currently mooted in the region of £10 million to £15m.
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Tribunal looms over contract
Monga is scheduled to officially sign a professional contract with the Foxes when he celebrates his 17th birthday on July 10, ensuring Leicester receive compensation. Arsenal will hope to finalise an official transfer fee before that date to avoid the uncertainty of a independent tribunal hearing. The incoming forward line shake-up at the Emirates comes at a notable time, as current Arsenal youngster Nwaneri faces an uncertain future following a recent loan stint with Marseille.