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Arsenal star Gabriel lauds Erling Haaland as 'toughest opponent' despite bitter rivalry with Man City striker
Gabriel & Haaland have clashed in Premier League action
Two men who never give anything less than their absolute all have enjoyed some feisty meetings in English top-flight competition. During the 2024-25 campaign, Haaland took to throwing the ball at the back of Gabriel’s head when celebrating a goal scored by City.
In the return fixture at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal’s commanding Brazilian centre-half made a point of roaring in Haaland’s face when the Gunners found the target. Heated words have also been exchanged after full-time whistles have blown.
A couple of competitive characters have given off the impression that they are not too fond of one another. They have no need to be friends, though, and can still enjoy crossing paths on a regular basis as they put their respective skillsets to the ultimate test.
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Plenty of respect between two competitive characters
Gabriel has told The Telegraph of coming up against Haaland - with the prolific Norwegian striker proving to be a handful for any opponent: “I enjoy every game, every striker. It is my job, so I like to battle. But he is a top player and, of course, I think he likes to play against me as well. I think it’s fun. We enjoy it.”
The South American added when asked if Haaland has been his toughest foe in the Premier League: “Yeah, of course.”
Haaland is a two-time Golden Boot winner and former recipient of Premier League Player of the Season and FWA Footballer of the Year awards. Gabriel, given the consistency that he continues to display, is considered to be a leading contender for prestigious individual prizes in 2025-26.
He added on his fine form: “This season is my best season. I need to stay humble and I just need to keep going, keep doing what I am doing. I just need to stay calm and let’s see what happens in the end.”
Gabriel has clearly made a point of bringing “stay humble” into the conversation, having seen Haaland deliver that message to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta last term. Old adversaries are ready to do battle for major silverware at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Trophy hunt: Arsenal remain in contention for historic quadruple
The Gunners remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple - as they lead the way in the Premier League, have reached the Carabao Cup final and quarter-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.
Gabriel said of efforts to land the first of what could be multiple honours in 2026, with Haaland and Pep Guardiola preparing to block their path: “We know it is going to be a big battle. We are ready for this.”
Arsenal will expect to pose plenty of threat from set-pieces against City, having seemingly mastered that art, but Gabriel - who regularly finds himself on the end of corners and free-kicks - insists there is no secret to the Gunners’ success.
He said: “Attack the ball, simple. When we have a corner or a free-kick, I just put it in my head that I want to score. Everyone talks about ‘Gabi, Gabi, Gabi’ but it’s not only me. It’s our team. It’s the way we work together.”
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Security guard: Gabriel looking to keep Haaland quiet
Gabriel’s physical qualities allow him to make first contact more often than not, with Arsenal making the most of his considerable presence. He has become a major contributor at both ends of the field.
Club captain Martin Odegaard has suggested that Gabriel could move into security once his playing days are over, given his willingness to fight for everything, and the 28-year-old has said in response to that: “My team-mates know me, we train every day together. Maybe after football I can be a security guard!”
For now, Arsenal need Gabriel to keep Haaland under wraps. If he is able to go that at the home of English football, then long-awaited silverware could be heading back to north London and Emirates Stadium.
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