Arsenal's FA Cup-slayer becomes Man Utd's newest transfer target - with Southampton setting price tag for star midfielder

Man Utd are closely monitoring Southampton midfielder Charles as they look to reshape their engine room ahead of a pivotal summer transfer window. The 22-year-old further enhanced his burgeoning reputation last weekend, scoring the decisive goal to secure a 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Arsenal.

As per Daily Mail, Southampton have reportedly slapped a £20m valuation on the youngster, who has become one of the most talked-about talents outside the traditional "Big Six". His recent performances have attracted a cluster of clubs, with United and Everton leading the Premier League interest as they weigh up moves for the former Manchester City academy ace.