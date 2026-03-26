Revealed: Man Utd's 'ideal summer transfer window' as Iliman Ndiaye & Lewis Hall among EIGHT names being monitored

The Red Devils are set for a significant transition in the heart of the pitch as veteran midfielder Casemiro is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. To fill the void, United have prioritised a move for Brighton’s Baleba, according Sky Sports. Although a previous approach failed, the club believes a deal is more attainable now given a slight dip in the 22-year-old’s valuation.

The recruitment strategy extends beyond a defensive screen, with the club eyeing a creative 'number eight'. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson has emerged as the primary choice for this role, though United face stiff competition from cross-town rivals Manchester City for the versatile midfielder's signature.