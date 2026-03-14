Revealed: Why Arsenal's massive Premier League clash with Everton & Chelsea vs Newcastle are BOTH kicking off at 17.30 today

Supporters accustomed to the traditional staggered kick-off times are in for a surprise this afternoon. In a rare move, the Premier League has scrapped the 12:30 slot entirely, opting instead to stack two marquee fixtures simultaneously in the evening window. Arsenal's high-stakes encounter with Everton and Chelsea's battle against Newcastle United will both begin at 17:30 GMT.

This logistical reshuffle is a direct consequence of the congested European calendar. With several English clubs deep into the knockout stages of continental competitions, the league has been forced to prioritise recovery times over the usual broadcast flow. This means fans must wait until after the 15:00 blackout for the first taste of top-flight action today.