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team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
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James Freemantle

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news

Chelsea and Newcastle do battle at Stamford Bridge, hoping to have recovered from midweek Champions League exertions. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chelsea vs Newcastle United, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

Chelsea vs Newcastle United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Newcastle will kick off on 14 Mar 2026 at 13:30 EST and 17:30 GMT. 

Match preview

Chelsea's 5-2 defeat to PSG on Wednesday in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg was their first loss under Liam Rosenior against a team not called Arsenal. Although they've been much-improved with Rosenior at the helm, recent dropped points at home against lowly Leeds and Burnley highlighted some bad habits which they aren't shaking. The Blues did make up ground on Aston Villa last time out by beating the Villans 4-1 at Villa Park, leaving them only three points adrift of Unai Emery's side, who occupy fourth place.

Aston Villa v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Newcastle produced a stellar display against Barcelona at St James' Park in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg, eventually having to settle for a 1-1 draw after a late Lamine Yamal penalty. That completes a mixed bag of results in four home games on the trot in three competitions. A Premier League defeat against Everton was followed by a win over Manchester United, and then a defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup and the aforementioned result against Barca. 

Newcastle United FC v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

The Blues remain without long-term absentee Levi Colwill, but Estevao is nearing a return. 

Chelsea have drawn their last two home matches in the league, against Burnley and Leeds.

Joao Pedro has 14 goals and five assists in the Premier League this term for Chelsea.

Joao Pedro Chelsea GFX Getty Images

Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar and Lewis Miley are all still out long-term for Newcastle.

Newcastle have gone 14 matches without a clean sheet across all competitions.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNEW
1
R. Sanchez
23
T. Chalobah
3
M. Cucurella
19
M. Sarr
27
M. Gusto
17
A. Santos
25
M. Caicedo
8
E. Fernandez
49
A. Garnacho
10
C. Palmer
20
J. Pedro
32
A. Ramsdale
12
M. Thiaw
2
K. Trippier
4
S. Botman
33
D. Burn
41
J. Ramsey
7
Joelinton
8
S. Tonali
10
A. Gordon
23
J. Murphy
27
N. Woltemade

4-3-3

NEWAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Rosenior

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

NEW

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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