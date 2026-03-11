Arsenal player ratings vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kai Havertz haunts his former club while Noni Madueke makes his mark after Bukayo Saka and Gunners defence struggle in Champions League draw

Despite Arsenal making a strong start, there were few clear chances for either side in the first half. Gabriel Martinelli came the closest to opening the scoring when a fine team move ended with him crashing an effort off the crossbar.

The Gunners were, however, caught cold immediately after half-time as Leverkusen worked the ball forward straight from kick-off for Martin Terrier to head goalwards. David Raya did well to tip that effort over the crossbar, but he was powerless to stop Andrich from heading in from the resulting corner as the Germany international ghosted in at the back post.

Arsenal largely set up camp in the Leverkusen half for the remainder of the second period, but they were largely unable to test Janis Blaswich in the Leverkusen goal, with Jurrien Timber coming closest to an equaliser when he headed over from close range.

They were eventually saved from defeat when Noni Madueke drove into the box and was felled by Malik Tillman, leaving Havertz to make no mistake from the spot.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the BayArena...