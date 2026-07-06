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AFP
Why England stars Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke & Eberechi Eze will miss Arsenal’s next game - as Premier League champions prepare for title defence in 2026-27
Three-week mandatory holiday rule
Arsenal's reigning Premier League champions will begin their physical preparations for the upcoming 2026-27 domestic campaign severely short-handed across the squad. According to Football London, the club’s core English contingent – comprising Saka, Rice, Madueke, and Eze – are officially sidelined for the summer opener due to their ongoing international commitments in North America.
Under rigid internal player-welfare protocols, any international star is automatically granted a non-negotiable three-week rest period following the conclusion of their World Cup campaign. Because England have successfully punched their ticket to the quarter-finals, this mandatory holiday bracket will overlap with the club’s initial summer travel itinerary.
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England's run complicates Arsenal's summer schedule
Saka helped England reach the World Cup quarter-finals with his assist against Mexico. It was only Saka's second start of the tournament as he continues managing an Achilles problem. Declan Rice is also playing through what Thomas Tuchel described as considerable neural hamstring pain, while Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke have both featured heavily for England during the tournament.
England now face Norway on Saturday, having knocked out Brazil in a result described as one of the most historic moments in the nation's sporting history, with Martin Odegaard among the standout performers.
Pre-season timeline at risk
Should England be eliminated on July 11, any affected Arsenal player would begin a three-week holiday period, cutting directly into the club's pre-season schedule. Arsenal open their summer preparations against Girona on August 1.
Should Saka, Rice, Eze or Madueke advance to the semi-finals, they would almost certainly also miss Arsenal's second pre-season fixture against Real Betis in Dublin on August 5.
- AFP
Arteta expected to turn to youth players
With so many first-team players unavailable, Arteta is expected to call on fringe and youth players for the trips to Spain and the Republic of Ireland. This is not unusual for Arsenal, who often use the summer schedule to give younger players senior opportunities.
The pre-season fixtures could also serve as a shop window for players whose futures remain uncertain. Ethan Nwaneri, 19, has spent half a season on loan at Marseille, with his long-term future still undetermined despite signing a new contract in 2025.
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