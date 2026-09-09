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Arda's bus trip battle! Turan channels Hiddink cool after Shakhtar's epic journey to face PSV
Turan readies Shakhtar after grueling bus journey
Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Arda Turan expressed total pride in his players as they prepare to face PSV at the PSV Stadion. The Ukrainian side endured a long and arduous travel schedule, setting off by bus from Lviv to cross the border into Poland before flying out from Rzeszow to the Netherlands.
Turan explained that the ongoing war in Ukraine forces the team to adapt their preparations, utilizing tactical video analysis during travel rather than traditional pitch sessions.
The manager emphasized that carrying hope for the Ukrainian people overrides any physical fatigue from their journey.
- Seskim Photo
Former pupil channels Hiddink's calm mindset
Ahead of facing Dutch opposition, Turan reflected on the profound influence of his former international manager, Guus Hiddink. The 39-year-old coach recalled a specific halftime speech during his playing days with Turkey against Belgium, where Hiddink's calm demeanor amidst high tension inspired a dramatic comeback win.
Turan aims to pass that same composure and confidence onto six or seven young Shakhtar players making their Champions League debuts.
"Hiddink walked into the dressing room holding a cup of coffee with absolute calm," Turan recalled. "He taught me to stay calm, control the game, and trust the right principles."
No parking the bus in Eindhoven
Despite facing a high-scoring PSV side, Turan insisted that Shakhtar will not adopt a purely defensive setup in Eindhoven. Drawing inspiration from Dutch football icons like Johan Cruyff, Frank Rijkaard, and Hiddink, the manager demanded courage and ball possession from his squad.
Turan also shared a warm exchange with former friend Ivan Perisic ahead of the fixture, praising the 37-year-old PSV veteran as a living legend.
"If you only try to defend against PSV, you will lose," Turan stated. "We will not park the bus. My players must be brave, attack, and enjoy the match."
- ANP
European stage set for Eindhoven clash
Shakhtar enter the encounter seeking to build on their impressive domestic form and write a new chapter following their dramatic 2024 meeting against PSV.
Turan assured his young squad that he will take full responsibility for the final outcome as they step onto the Champions League stage.
Both sides take to the pitch on Thursday evening to kick off their European league phase campaigns.
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