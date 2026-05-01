'Most talented player I've ever seen' - Antony hopeful 'extraordinary' Neymar makes Brazil World Cup squad as Real Betis star also eyes plane ticket

In a comprehensive interview with Globoesporteregarding his career aspirations and the technical influences that have shaped his game, the winger was unequivocal in his praise for Neymar's unique abilities.

Reflecting on the seven occasions they shared the pitch for the national team, Antony said: "For me, Neymar is the most talented player I've ever seen. I spent a lot of time with him on the national team, and you can see that he's pure talent. His ease with the ball is impressive. For me, he was the best."