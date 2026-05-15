Americans Abroad: European spots on the line for Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Tim Weah while Auston Trusty and Celtic face historic title-decider

High stakes, season-defining games, and a whole bunch of U.S. Men's National Team stars - there is no shortage of storylines this weekend for America's top stars playing abroad.

From insane title races to late pushes for European spots, some of the biggest names in the American game will take the stage for the biggest game of their seasons. These are games with real consequences. Some will define this season with a trophy. Others will define next season by determining which competitions these players will get to participate in. Either way, real stakes, ones that leave a lasting impact.

They'll have to get used to it, too. In a little over a week, the USMNT will name its World Cup roster, which means these players won't spend very long out of the spotlight. There's no room for looking ahead, though, not with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, and Auston Trusty facing some of the biggest games of their careers.

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.