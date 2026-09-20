Isak strikes as Liverpool edge past Bournemouth on Iraola's return

Liverpool moved into the Premier League top six ahead of the international break thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bournemouth. The narrative of the afternoon was dominated by Iraola’s return to his former stomping ground, and the Spaniard walked away with all three points courtesy of Isak’s decisive second-half strike.

The match-winning moment arrived 12 minutes into the second half when Cody Gakpo produced a fine piece of play down the right flank. His delivery into the box took a slight deflection off Florian Wirtz, falling perfectly for Isak to fire home in the 57th minute.



